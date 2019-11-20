‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Simone Biles slams school banner 'joke' about pedophile doctor Larry Nassar

The most decorated gymnast in US history Simone Biles has slammed a school banner with a reference to the disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, who is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts.

The controversy surrounding the pedophile doctor was sparked after someone from a University of Michigan fraternity hung a self-made banner during Saturday’s football game mocking Nassar’s victims whom he assaulted for years under the pretext of medical help.

READ MORE: Best first pitch ever? Simone Biles performs spectacular twisting BACKFLIP before Nationals-Astros World Series game (VIDEO)

“You can't touch us @LarryNassar. Welcome to the school you didn’t get into” read the banner, which hung from a window at the Psi Upsilon fraternity.

The former Michigan State University assistant professor Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexual crimes he committed during a period spanning more than 30 years.

The poster was spotted during a football game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University and was apparently making the supposed joke in the context of Michigan rivalry.

unbelievable.....



this is the type of stuff that makes me sick to my stomach



I hope the school is taking the proper measurements in investigating this... https://t.co/PVphwgWsqJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 18, 2019

Pictures of the banner were widely shared on social media triggering public outrage in the USA.

The controversial poster didn’t go unnoticed by the four-time Olympic champion Biles who said that it was “unbelievable” that someone would hang such a sign.

“Unbelievable.. This is the type of stuff that makes me sick to my stomach,” Biles wrote.

“I hope the school is taking the proper measurements in investigating this...”

Also on rt.com ‘Is it humanly possible?’ US gymnast Simone Biles hits insane triple-double on floor (VIDEO)

Biles was among 260 women who came forward to publicly accuse the former therapist of sexual crimes he committed while working for USA gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Along with her high-profile US gymnasts, including Olympic champions Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, and Jordyn Wieber, were among those to reveal that they were molested by the pedophile doctor during their time on the national team.