Best first pitch ever? Simone Biles performs spectacular twisting BACKFLIP before Nationals-Astros World Series game (VIDEO)

Simone Biles never ceases to amaze us with her spectacular abilities, and with her spectacular arrival to make the first pitch at the Houston Astros, she proved that she still "flipping amazing", even on her days off.

Biles, who hails from Houston, was invited by the Astros to throw the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday's Game 2 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park.

And the spectacular five-time Olympic Champion gymnast showcased a glimpse of her athletic prowess as she trotted out onto the field wearing an Astros jersey, then performed a twisting backflip before throwing the first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Earlier in October, US gymnastics star Biles delivered a superb performance in the women’s team final in Stuttgart, Germany as she led Team USA to the world team gymnastics title.

The multiple world and Olympic champion nailed all four of her routines to power Team USA to the top of the rankings and claim their fifth consecutive world team crown.

The 22-year-old performed the never-before-achieved triple twisting double during her floor routine as she showed that, despite her five Olympic titles, she is showing no signs of easing up in her quest for gymnastic perfection.

Also on rt.com Nerves of steel: Unstoppable Simone Biles leads USA to fifth consecutive world title

And the ease with which she performs her eye-popping feats was illustrated in Houston as she effortlessly produced a twisting backflip to wow the crowds before the Astros' game with the Nationals on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, Biles acrobatic first pitch was unable to inspire her hometown team as the Astros crashed to a 12-3 defeat as they fell to 0-2 in the World Series.