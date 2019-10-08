 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nerves of steel: Unstoppable Simone Biles leads USA to fifth consecutive world title

8 Oct, 2019 15:03
Team USA at the world championship in Stuttgart © Global Look Press / Michael Ruffler
US gymnastics star Simone Biles delivered a superb performance in the women’s team final in Stuttgart, Germany, leading Team USA to its fifth consecutive world title.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Biles nailed all four routines, making up for her less experienced teammates who were a bit shaky on the uneven bars and beam.

The 22-year-old American showcased insane difficulty along with solid execution to post the highest scores on three out of four apparatuses, establishing herself as the favorite to take the all-around gold in Stuttgart.

The most decorated gymnast in US history, who is eying a record-breaking fourth all-around title, wowed the German crowd with her signature double-double dismount on a beam and insane triple-double combo on floor.

Biles made a significant contribution to her team’s world triumph, adding unbelievable scores to the team’s results, including 15.400 for her vault, which was the highest score of the day.

Team USA led by Biles took gold in the women’s final posting 172,330 points.
Russia finished second, almost six points behind their American counterparts, and Italy finished third with 164,796 points.

