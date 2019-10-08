Nerves of steel: Unstoppable Simone Biles leads USA to fifth consecutive world title

US gymnastics star Simone Biles delivered a superb performance in the women’s team final in Stuttgart, Germany, leading Team USA to its fifth consecutive world title.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Biles nailed all four routines, making up for her less experienced teammates who were a bit shaky on the uneven bars and beam.

READ MORE: ‘Is it humanly possible?’ US gymnast Simone Biles hits insane triple-double on floor (VIDEO)

The 22-year-old American showcased insane difficulty along with solid execution to post the highest scores on three out of four apparatuses, establishing herself as the favorite to take the all-around gold in Stuttgart.

Simone Biles makin' more gymnastics history as she debuts the triple double at World Championships. Will be named the Biles II #stuttgart2019pic.twitter.com/K2HGIVpB0o — FloGymnastics (@FloGymnastics) October 5, 2019

The most decorated gymnast in US history, who is eying a record-breaking fourth all-around title, wowed the German crowd with her signature double-double dismount on a beam and insane triple-double combo on floor.

Biles made a significant contribution to her team’s world triumph, adding unbelievable scores to the team’s results, including 15.400 for her vault, which was the highest score of the day.

The stars and the stripes shined so bright ✨



The women of @USAGym win a record-tying 5th consecutive World team title 🙌#Stuttgart2019pic.twitter.com/TKDZgDKQhA — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 8, 2019

Team USA led by Biles took gold in the women’s final posting 172,330 points.

Russia finished second, almost six points behind their American counterparts, and Italy finished third with 164,796 points.