MMA fighter Tara LaRosa restrains ‘aggressive’ anti-Trump protester at Veterans Day event (VIDEO)

American female MMA champion Tara LaRosa used her fighting skills to restrain a left-wing activist who was reportedly attacking people during a Veterans Day flag-wave gathering.

Demonstrators were waving flags in honor of Veterans Day in North Portland on Sunday when an unknown female protester approached them, allegedly starting an argument which quickly escalated into a physical brawl.

MMA champion LaRosa – who was part of the flag-waving group – utilized her professional fighting technique to restrain the infuriated woman.

As the confrontation flared up, LaRosa apparently took the angry protester to the ground attempting to prevent the scuffle from further escalation.

In a video which was shared on social media, LaRosa is seen on top of the woman telling her to stop fighting and relax.

Women’s M.M.A Champion and Patriot @taralarosa uses Jujitsu to Protect people from a crazy leftist who was attacking people at a veterans flag wave in Portland ! Thank you @taralarosa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PhBBJq14ks — Mike (Co-Host) Weaponized Opinions Podcast🎙 (@MikeWeaponized) November 10, 2019

The women is heard telling LaRosa to get off her, insisting that she can’t breathe.

“You’re antagonizing the city I live in,” she can be heard saying, adding that she is a “professor.”

According to police no one was arrested during the incident, with all the details of the scuffle being collected.

“There are conflicting versions of the events, so we are gathering all of the information we can and referring it to the district attorney,” police Sgt. Kevin Allen said.

Former grappling world champion LaRosa, 41, is considered by many as pioneer of women’s MMA, and was a BodogFight Women's Bantamweight Champion. She has also fought in the Invicta promotion and on the Ultimate Fighter.