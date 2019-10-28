Rock stars & Russian figure skaters: Muse frontman Bellamy congratulates teen sensation Trusova after Grand Prix win

Rock and roll stars and figure skaters are not two things you’d commonly associate, but Muse frontman Matt Bellamy brought the two together when he congratulated Russia’s Alexandra Trusova on her recent Grand Prix win in Canada.

Trusova, 15, stormed to victory at the Skate Canada event at the weekend, pulling off an incredible free program routine which saw her top the podium ahead of Japan’s Rika Kihira and South Korean star You Young.

‘Astonishing’: Russian teen sensation Trusova smashes TWO world records as she posts mammoth score to win Skate Canada (VIDEO)

Trusova’s routine included a stunning three quads as well as a triple lutz-triple loop and a triple flip to tally 166.62 points for her free skate and 241.02 in total – both of which were world-leading scores.

Just like that! Alexandra Trusova lays down an astonishing technical content to take the Free Skating! 🙌#GPFigure#FigureSkatingpic.twitter.com/oW9xSzFMbl — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) October 26, 2019

The Russian youngster's masterful skating was carried out to the tune of ‘Pray (High Valyrian)’, a piece of music written by Brit rocker Bellamy and inspired by the ‘Game of Thrones’ hit TV series.

Afterwards, Bellamy, 41, took to social media to congratulate Trusova on her win in Canada.

“Congrats to Alexandra Trusova for winning Skate Canada with 3 quadruple jumps, and thanks for using ‘Pray (High Valyrian)’ as the sound track!” Bellamy wrote.

Trusova seems destined for huge things this season, having taken the Skate Canada Grand Prix by storm. She was sitting third after the short program, but surged ahead of her rivals after a superb routine in which she attempted four quads – landing three of them.

There was another Muse association with Russian star Evgenia Medvedeva, who skated to the tune of the band’s ‘Exogenesis: Symphony, Part 3’ for her short program.

Although Medvedeva's short routine was error-strewn, the the two-time world champion, 19, recovered to finish fifth overall after a much-improved free skate.

British three-piece band Muse, meanwhile, have just finished their mammoth 59-date ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour, and have racked up more than 20 million total album sales worldwide.