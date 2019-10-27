 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Astonishing’: Russian teen sensation Trusova smashes TWO world records as she posts mammoth score to win Skate Canada (VIDEO)

27 Oct, 2019 09:49
Get short URL
‘Astonishing’: Russian teen sensation Trusova smashes TWO world records as she posts mammoth score to win Skate Canada (VIDEO)
© AFP
Russian figure skating sensation Alexandra Trusova, 15, produced a sensational free program routine on her way to winning the Skate Canada ISU Grand Prix in Kelowna with two world record scores.

Standing third after the short program, Trusova landed an incredible three quads in her free skate routine to overtake short-program leader Rika Kihira of Japan and South Korea’s You Young.

Skating to the ‘Game of Thrones’ soundtrack, the Russian fell on her first attempt of four quads, but landed the remaining three as well as a triple lutz-triple loop and a triple flip to tally 166.62 points for her free skate and 241.02 in total – both of which were world record tallies.

Kihira, 17, finished second with 230.33 points, followed by 15-year-old You, who took 217.49 points.

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva, a two-time world champion, recovered somewhat from her disastrous short program routine to edge up to fifth with 209.62 points.

Trusova told reporters afterwards: “Overall I am pleased with my performance, I am only upset that I missed the Salchow.  

“It happens in practice quite often that I miss the first jump, but I just pull myself together and carry on.”

She added: "I love competitions and wait for them with excitement. I just love what I do."

READ MORE: ‘It’s a shame I can’t use quads in short program’: Alexandra Trusova on senior Grand Prix debut (VIDEO)

The Russian teen now looks like the one to beat in the ladies’ competition as the season moves on.   

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies