‘Astonishing’: Russian teen sensation Trusova smashes TWO world records as she posts mammoth score to win Skate Canada (VIDEO)

Russian figure skating sensation Alexandra Trusova, 15, produced a sensational free program routine on her way to winning the Skate Canada ISU Grand Prix in Kelowna with two world record scores.

Standing third after the short program, Trusova landed an incredible three quads in her free skate routine to overtake short-program leader Rika Kihira of Japan and South Korea’s You Young.

Skating to the ‘Game of Thrones’ soundtrack, the Russian fell on her first attempt of four quads, but landed the remaining three as well as a triple lutz-triple loop and a triple flip to tally 166.62 points for her free skate and 241.02 in total – both of which were world record tallies.

Just like that! Alexandra Trusova lays down an astonishing technical content to take the Free Skating!

Kihira, 17, finished second with 230.33 points, followed by 15-year-old You, who took 217.49 points.

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva, a two-time world champion, recovered somewhat from her disastrous short program routine to edge up to fifth with 209.62 points.

Trusova told reporters afterwards: “Overall I am pleased with my performance, I am only upset that I missed the Salchow.

“It happens in practice quite often that I miss the first jump, but I just pull myself together and carry on.”

She added: "I love competitions and wait for them with excitement. I just love what I do."

The Russian teen now looks like the one to beat in the ladies’ competition as the season moves on.