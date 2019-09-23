Queen of quads: Russian teen sensation Alexandra Trusova breaks world record at season-opening event (VIDEO)

Russian figure skating prodigy Alexandra Trusova splendidly opened her first season as a senior athlete, winning the Ondrej Nepela Trophy in Slovakia with a new world record.

The 15-year-old, who was unbeaten at the junior level, needed just one competition to establish herself as a trailblazer among the world’s best.

Trusova, who revolutionized modern figure skating by becoming the first female athlete to land two quads at an international event, stunned the crowd in Slovakia by flawlessly executing ultra-C elements, including three quadruple jumps.

The two-time world junior champion nailed a quadruple lutz before adding a quadruple toe-loop in combination with a triple toe-loop. She landed yet another quad toe loop in the same program, making it clear that she will be unrivaled when it comes to technical scoring this season.

The first-year senior received 163.78 points for her near-perfect performance, beating the previous world record set by reigning Olympic champion Alina Zagitova by more than five points.

Trusova, who will be fighting for a place on the national team this season, proved that she will be tough to beat if she skates clean.

Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva, who is also aiming to represent Russian internationally, received 142.29 points for her free program at the Autumn Classic in Canada – 20 points less than Trusova’s incredible result.