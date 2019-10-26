‘It’s a shame I can’t use quads in short program’: Alexandra Trusova on senior Grand Prix debut (VIDEO)

Russian figure skating prodigy Alexandra Trusova, who made her senior debut at the Grand Prix in Canada, has expressed regret that under current rules she cannot include her signature quad jumps in the short program.

The 15-year-old talent flawlessly executed her short program at Skate Canada, nailing all of her jumping elements, including a triple Lutz triple toe combination.

However, her solid performance didn’t allow the quad-jumping starlet to take the lead as she finished third behind Japan’s star Rika Kihira and Young You of South Korea, both of whom landed triple axels.

Kihira, the winner of last year’s Grand Prix final, scored an incredible 81.35 points, leaving her Russian rival almost seven points behind.

“It’s a pity I can’t throw a quad in my short program,” Tusova said, adding she would love to add the extremely difficult element to her program if International Skating Union (ISU) amends its rules.

The two-time world junior winner outlined she is set to display a jaw-dropping free routine on Saturday, where she will attempt to land a blow-minding FOUR quads.

One more representative of Russia, Evgenia Medvedeva, delivered an error-strewn performance on Friday night, somehow avoiding a serious injury after a horrible fall on a triple lutz.

Medvedeva’s shaky skating was a far cry from her former gold-winning results which helped her to be unbeaten for two consecutive seasons.

Unfortunately for the former champion, her results after a move to Canada have declined, with falls and mistakes often accompanying her routines.

Medvedeva placed sixth in the women’s short program, almost 20 points behind the current leader Kihira. The Russian refused to talk to journalists following her disappointing, error-riddled display.