‘Inhuman’: Incredible Indonesian ‘Spiderwoman’ goes viral after smashing world speed-climbing record (VIDEO)

Indonesian ‘Spiderwoman’ Aries Susanti Rahayu has left the internet open-mouthed after she set an incredible new world speed-climbing record.

Competing at the 2019 IFSC Xiamen World Cup in China, the 24-year-old scaled the 15m wall in 6.995 seconds, leaving home favorite YiLing Song trailing in her wake.

It is the first time a woman has taken less than 7 seconds to scale a speed wall, and footage of the incredible feat has gone viral after being shared by Mark Serrels of CNET.

Women's speed climbing record was smashed. Under 7 seconds. Inhuman. pic.twitter.com/8EC1A1wE1O — Mark Serrels (@Serrels) October 20, 2019

“Women's speed climbing record was smashed. Under 7 seconds. Inhuman,” Serrels wrote alongside the clip, which racked up tens of thousands of ‘likes’ and well over 1 million views.

Aries Susanti Rahayu broke the record formerly held by her opponent in the final, China’s YiLing Song, who had come close to breaching the 7-second barrier when she recorded 7.101 seconds at an event in Chongqing in April of this year.

The Indonesian nicknamed Spiderwoman will now be eyeing Olympic glory in Tokyo next year, when the sport makes its bow at the event.

But for now, her new world record looks like it will take some beating...