'The boos were on another level': Fans lash out at ex-New York Knick Kristaps Porzingis on return to Madison Square Garden (VIDEO)

The New York Knicks fanbase made sure former player Kristaps Porzingis was aware of their displeasure as he laced up his shoes for the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in MSG after ending a four-year stint in the Big Apple.

New York sports fans bring with them a reputation for extreme loyalty. But if they feel that this isn't being paid back? Well, you'll know all about it, as Latvian giant Porzingis found out on Thursday while representing his new team in the home of his last.

The 7ft 3in center and power forward, who was the fourth selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, was mercilessly booed throughout the Knicks' tight win against Dallas and was met with chants of 'KP sucks!', 'Traitor' and 'Go Back To Latvia'.

This sentiment stems from Porzingis asking for a trade from the team in January, despite the franchise appearing to stick by the player as the fan-favorite recovered from a serious knee injury.

He opted to sign a five-year, $158 million deal with the Mavericks, making his first appearance on the court for 20 months at the genesis of the season.

And while his comeback this season has delighted hoops fans in Texas, the same can't quite be said for those in New York.

I mean they booed him when he was drafted, so not really fair to boo him when he leaves. He never had a chance.

then they wonder why no super star wants to play with the knicks

Typical New York fans! Boo the player who didn't want to stay with the worst and most dysfunctional laughing stock of a franchise in all professional sports.

Marcus Morris described the boos at Madison Square Garden tonight for Kristaps Porzingis as on 'another level.' He thought all the noise rattled the ex-Knick, particularly early in the game.

"I don't know if it is fair or not — it’s what they know," Porzingis said post-game of his reception. "It’s what they've heard. They’re fans."

His disappointment will be doubled by the game's result, particularly given the Knicks' less-than-stellar opening to the season but Porzingis reserved some very diplomatic words for the venomous welcome he received.

"It was pretty loud," Porzingis said. "It sucks that we didn’t get the win. Their fans are really passionate and it was no different tonight."