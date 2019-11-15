 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'The boos were on another level': Fans lash out at ex-New York Knick Kristaps Porzingis on return to Madison Square Garden (VIDEO)

15 Nov, 2019 13:07
© Reuters / Brad Penner
The New York Knicks fanbase made sure former player Kristaps Porzingis was aware of their displeasure as he laced up his shoes for the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in MSG after ending a four-year stint in the Big Apple.

New York sports fans bring with them a reputation for extreme loyalty. But if they feel that this isn't being paid back? Well, you'll know all about it, as Latvian giant Porzingis found out on Thursday while representing his new team in the home of his last. 

The 7ft 3in center and power forward, who was the fourth selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, was mercilessly booed throughout the Knicks' tight win against Dallas and was met with chants of 'KP sucks!', 'Traitor' and 'Go Back To Latvia'.

This sentiment stems from Porzingis asking for a trade from the team in January, despite the franchise appearing to stick by the player as the fan-favorite recovered from a serious knee injury.

He opted to sign a five-year, $158 million deal with the Mavericks, making his first appearance on the court for 20 months at the genesis of the season.

And while his comeback this season has delighted hoops fans in Texas, the same can't quite be said for those in New York. 

"I don't know if it is fair or not — it’s what they know," Porzingis said post-game of his reception. "It’s what they've heard. They’re fans."

His disappointment will be doubled by the game's result, particularly given the Knicks' less-than-stellar opening to the season but Porzingis reserved some very diplomatic words for the venomous welcome he received.

"It was pretty loud," Porzingis said. "It sucks that we didn’t get the win. Their fans are really passionate and it was no different tonight."

