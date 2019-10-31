'Nightmare for the Warriors': NBA star Steph Curry's broken hand threatens to derail Golden State Warriors' season (VIDEO)

The Golden State Warriors suffered a hammer blow to their season on Wednesday when superstar playmaker Steph Curry was forced to leave their game with the Phoenix Suns after suffering a suspected broken hand.

Curry, a two-time MVP, is the creative fulcrum in a Golden State team which has made the NBA finals in each of the last five seasons but a sixth consecutive appearance in the NBA's showpiece game is looking far away as Warriors fans wake up on Thursday morning to news that their star player may be facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

He suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of their game against the Suns as he drove to the net before crashing into Aron Baynes and landing awkwardly. Curry stayed down on the court before getting up and appearing to try and shake off the injury.

He attempted to remain in the game but the Warriors coaching staff, seeing something was clearly wrong, called a timeout and sent the player to the locker room.

"It's just a random basketball play, so stuff happens," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr as he confronted the loss of his talisman. It is the latest blow to a Warriors team that has kicked off the season with an uninspiring 1-2 record.

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

Steph Curry has headed back to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury. He's done for the night. pic.twitter.com/TDHRyolwfb — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 31, 2019

Steph Curry just took a harrrrrrrd fall crashing into Aron Baynes on a drive. He's really hurting. Warriors call time. He's heading to the locker room. Done for the night. Nightmare day for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2019

Pat Beverley started his postgame availabitly with a comment on Steph Curry’s injury: “First off, I wanna say prayer’s up to Steph, man. I heard he broke his hand today. Been my brother since college. So prayer’s up to him.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 31, 2019

Curry's injury was compounded by the team losing the game to the Suns by a score of 121-110.

"I just feel bad for him," Suns coach Monty Williams said after the game.

"When these guys who are the faces of the league go down it’s not good for the league, but especially someone like Steph, who's done so much to raise the level of excitement here in the Bay Area and throughout the league."

The blow to Curry's availability comes after the departure of former star Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets while another star, Klay Thompson, is also injured and is expected to miss the entire season.

Curry is now expected to undergo a CT scan to determine the full extent of the injury, at which point Warriors officials will be able to work out the amount of time that their star is expected to be missing and, with their team's season getting underway in less than stellar form, Golden State fans are braced for further bad news.