'Your lady's embarrassed to be with you': NBA star LeBron James fires back at courtside heckler (VIDEO)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has some choice words for a fan who was lambasting him from the bleachers as he silenced a heckler during his team's win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

James registered a triple-double for the third game in succession during the win but his performance on the court wasn't his sole talking point coming out of the game as the silver-tongued player also directed a verbal comeback towards a group of unruly fans who had targeted him for abuse.

During a timeout James fired back at one detractor saying, "Your lady's embarrassed to be with you."

The backlash appeared to silence the hecklers but they soon turned their attention towards James' Lakers teammate Anthony Davis who wasn't biting on their taunts.

It was James who would have the last laugh too, as he led his side to a 118-112 win over the Bulls after fighting back from 19 points behind at one stage.

James' tally on the night was 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, a continuation of his outstanding recent form which has shown he is hitting nearly 50% of his shots from open play.

So with that type of performance from LeBron, perhaps opposition supporters will think twice about hurling insults at one of the world's greatest athletes.