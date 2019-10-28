Basketball star LeBron James forced to flee home as California wildfires rage

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his family are among the thousands forced to evacuate their homes amid raging wildfires in California.

Fanned by winds of around 15-20mph, the blaze in the Sepulveda Pass region reportedly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday.

Among those to be forced from their homes was James, who issued a series of tweets in the early hours stating that he had fled with his family, saying the fires were “no joke.”

He later said he had found accommodation before urging people to stay safe and thanking fire crews at the scene.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Basketball star James is reported to have two homes in the Brentwood area in the Westide of LA.

Local media have stated that the emergency services have imposed mandatory evacuations for an area within Mulholland Boulevard to the north, the 405 Freeway to the east, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Temescal Canyon Road to the west.

LA councilman Paul Koretz urged people to “get the hell out,” saying: “If you’re in the mandatory evacuation zone, and you’re still there watching this, you’re an idiot.”

Some of the scenes in the region have been described as akin to a Hollywood disaster movie.

Los Angeles looks like a scene out of a Roland Emmerich film pic.twitter.com/VFx5pX0RhA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 28, 2019

No injuries have been reported, although five homes have so far been razed to the ground.

The fire initially broke out on a hillside near the Getty Center museum in Southern California on Monday morning, just before 2am, and spread rapidly.

James had been in action on Sunday night as he helped the Lakers to beat the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center. He is due to return on Tuesday night at the same venue to play the Memphis Grizzlies.