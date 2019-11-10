Baseball flasher Julia Rose gets VIP ringside seat at KSI vs Logan Paul fight (PHOTOS)

Model Julia Rose, who made the headlines two weeks ago for flashing on camera at a baseball game, got VIP treatment at the KSI versus Logan Paul fight, which she watched from a ringside seat.

Rose posted a series of Instagram stories from the Staples Center in Los Angeles confirming that she was watching the battle of the YouTubers.

READ MORE: Models banned after flashing boobs at pitcher during World Series (PHOTOS)

The model captured public attention again after she gave a cheeky tongue kiss to a female friend sitting next to her.

The popular YouTubers faced off as professional boxers with KSI defeating Logan Paul by split decision.

Rose and another Instagram model, Lauren Summer, recently bared their breasts at the World Series game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

Rose and Summer were seen flashing on camera just as Houston Astros star Gerrit Cole was preparing to pitch against the Washington Nationals during Game 5 of the World Series.

The pair later revealed that they carried out the naked stunt to raise breast cancer awareness and to urge people to donate to cancer charities.

The models were subsequently notified by the Major League Baseball that they were barred from attending any future games in the league because of their actions.