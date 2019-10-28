Models banned after flashing boobs at pitcher during World Series (PHOTOS)

Two models say they have been slapped with indefinite bans by Major League Baseball after they bared their breasts at Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

TV cameras picked up the busty pair of flashers sitting toward the front rows as they lifted their yellow tops just as Cole was preparing to pitch against the Washington Nationals.

It’s unclear whether Cole saw the distraction, although the star delayed the pitch and the batter then called a timeout.

Braless stunners Julia Rose, 25, and Lauren Summer, 24, have now taken to social media to reveal that they were behind the stunt.

“Whoops. The wind blew my top up,” Rose wrote as she shared the footage.

She then shared a letter appearing to be from MLB authorities, stating that she was “banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

The pair work at digital magazine Shagmag, which Rose founded and where Summer is a brand executive.

The Astros went on to win the game and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, as they seek to clinch baseball’s biggest prize for the second time in three years.