 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Cristiano Porn-aldo: Juventus ace Ronaldo is most searched-for footballer on Pornhub

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 17:00
Get short URL
Cristiano Porn-aldo: Juventus ace Ronaldo is most searched-for footballer on Pornhub
Getty Images / SOPA images
Cristiano Ronaldo's glowing list of achievements is as impressive as anyone's currently playing the game and he has now been handed the dubious honor of being the most searched-for footballer on pornography streaming site Pornhub.

Ronaldo can boast five Ballons d'Or among his personal trophy haul, as well as numerous titles on the club and international scene during his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team, but the latest poll he has topped is probably the most unique of his career.

Also on rt.com Cristiano Ronaldo tops ‘social media’s most valuable athletes’ list

His chief rival Lionel Messi was named in second place while Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi came third. Alexis Sanchez may take some heart in his fourth-place finish amid a torrid spell for Manchester United, while Kylian Mbappé completes the top five.

Paulo Dybala, Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, Karima Benzema and David Beckham comprise the rest of the top ten.

In Beckham's case, Pornhub searches for the ex-England skipper grew by a massive 3,440 percent, after he was pictured attending Prince Harry's Royal Wedding. Golden Balls, indeed.

© Pornhub insights

While some of Ronaldo's skills on the pitch appear x-rated, it seems that the finely-tuned abs which he displays at every opportunity have garnered an entirely separate audience.

And we're sure that he doesn't mind the recognition from Pornhub one little bit.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies