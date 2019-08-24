Cristiano Porn-aldo: Juventus ace Ronaldo is most searched-for footballer on Pornhub

Cristiano Ronaldo's glowing list of achievements is as impressive as anyone's currently playing the game and he has now been handed the dubious honor of being the most searched-for footballer on pornography streaming site Pornhub.

Ronaldo can boast five Ballons d'Or among his personal trophy haul, as well as numerous titles on the club and international scene during his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team, but the latest poll he has topped is probably the most unique of his career.

Also on rt.com Cristiano Ronaldo tops ‘social media’s most valuable athletes’ list

His chief rival Lionel Messi was named in second place while Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi came third. Alexis Sanchez may take some heart in his fourth-place finish amid a torrid spell for Manchester United, while Kylian Mbappé completes the top five.

Paulo Dybala, Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, Karima Benzema and David Beckham comprise the rest of the top ten.

In Beckham's case, Pornhub searches for the ex-England skipper grew by a massive 3,440 percent, after he was pictured attending Prince Harry's Royal Wedding. Golden Balls, indeed.

While some of Ronaldo's skills on the pitch appear x-rated, it seems that the finely-tuned abs which he displays at every opportunity have garnered an entirely separate audience.

And we're sure that he doesn't mind the recognition from Pornhub one little bit.