'Nothing but respect for Nurmagomedov family’: UFC’s Zawada backs beaten rival Abubakar after Conor McGregor jibes (VIDEO)

UFC welterweight David Zawada said he had “nothing but respect” for the Nurmagomedov family after spoiling Abubakar Nurmagomedov’s UFC debut in Moscow.

Zawada submitted Nurmagomedov – the cousin of UFC lightweight ruler Khabib – via triangle choke inside the first round at CSKA Arena in the Russian capital.

It left a devastated Nurmagomedov on his knees with head in hands in the octagon, as he was consoled by cousin Khabib and uncle and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov – both of whom had been in his corner.

Unsurprisingly, one man quick to rub salt into the wounds for the Nurmagomedov clan was Khabib nemesis Conor McGregor, who took to social media to fire off jibes at Abubakar, branding him “forever a failure,” among other assorted insults in several now-deleted tweets.

But despite inflicting the defeat that so delighted McGregor, Zawada was not buying into the Irishman's taunts, saying afterwards that he had “nothing but respect for the Nurmagomedov family.”

