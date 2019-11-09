 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Olympic champ Lindsey Vonn dons ‘nude dress’ for premiere of her own movie (PHOTOS)

9 Nov, 2019 14:34
US Olympic champ Lindsey Vonn dons ‘nude dress’ for premiere of her own movie (PHOTOS)
Lindsey Vonn © AFP / Tommaso Boddi
Prominent US alpine skier Lindsey Vonn made a stunning red carpet appearance ahead of the premiere of her own movie, ‘Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season’, wearing a jaw-dropping ‘nude dress’ for the ceremony.

The 35-year-old Olympic champion chose the extravagant tight-fitting gown for the ceremony at the Writers Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The three-time Olympic medalist walked the red carpet in a transparent dress which clung to every curve, accentuating her thighs and long legs.

Vonn posed for photographers showing off her unusual sheer outfit, which included a nude bodysuit underneath to prevent the gown from being too revealing.

The movie, dedicated to Vonn’s splendid sporting career, centers around the skier’s last World Championship appearance, where she won bronze before announcing her retirement.

It also includes moments from her remarkable Olympic run, including her three medals taken at two different Winter Games.

Lindsey Vonn (L) and Peter Nelson attend the premiere of HBO's "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" © AFP / Rich Fury

I’m making the hardest decision of my life,” Vonn said in the trailer for the film.

To end my career. The adrenaline rush, going down an icy slope at 80 an hour, is now going to be over.”

Lindy Lund, Karin Kildow, Laura Kildow, Lindsey Vonn, Paolo Bini, Reed Kildow and Alan Kildow © AFP / Tommaso Boddi

Last winter, Vonn finished third in the women’s downhill at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden.

By winning that medal, she became the first female skier to win medals at six different world championships.

