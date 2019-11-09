US Olympic champ Lindsey Vonn dons ‘nude dress’ for premiere of her own movie (PHOTOS)

Prominent US alpine skier Lindsey Vonn made a stunning red carpet appearance ahead of the premiere of her own movie, ‘Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season’, wearing a jaw-dropping ‘nude dress’ for the ceremony.

The 35-year-old Olympic champion chose the extravagant tight-fitting gown for the ceremony at the Writers Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The three-time Olympic medalist walked the red carpet in a transparent dress which clung to every curve, accentuating her thighs and long legs.

Vonn posed for photographers showing off her unusual sheer outfit, which included a nude bodysuit underneath to prevent the gown from being too revealing.

Lindsey Vonn photographed by Rich Fury yesterday at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills 2019. pic.twitter.com/65GQLyv9Js — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) November 8, 2019

The movie, dedicated to Vonn’s splendid sporting career, centers around the skier’s last World Championship appearance, where she won bronze before announcing her retirement.

It also includes moments from her remarkable Olympic run, including her three medals taken at two different Winter Games.

“I’m making the hardest decision of my life,” Vonn said in the trailer for the film.

“To end my career. The adrenaline rush, going down an icy slope at 80 an hour, is now going to be over.”

Last winter, Vonn finished third in the women’s downhill at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden.

By winning that medal, she became the first female skier to win medals at six different world championships.