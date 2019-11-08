 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

No love lost: Female tennis players BRAWL on the court over harsh post-match handshake (VIDEO)

8 Nov, 2019 12:35
Get short URL
No love lost: Female tennis players BRAWL on the court over harsh post-match handshake (VIDEO)
© Screenshot from Twitter
A tennis match between US player Alycia Parks and her Canadian opponent Katherine Sebov went far beyond friendly rivalry when the athletes became embroiled in a serious confrontation after the post-match handshake.

Parks, who lost her match at the Henderson Open in Las Vegas, unexpectedly attacked her rival after both players shook hands to mark the end of the match which ended in favor of Sebov 6-0, 7-6.

READ MORE: 'You'll be seeing me around for many more years': Novak Djokovic extends retirement challenge to Federer & Nadal

The visibly-upset Parks threw away her racket before approaching the net where the Canadian winner was waiting for her.

However the friendly post-match tradition descended into violent scenes as Parks striking her rival who, she said, had: “squeezed my hand very hard.

The confrontation, which could have snowballed into a serious physical brawl, was stopped by the chair empire, who quickly calmed down the hot-tempered competitors.

Parks’ father also decided to interfere as he was seen jumping over the advertising boards and rushing to the court as well.

She (Sebov) squeezed my hand very hard,” Parks said as she explained the quarrel that suddenly unfolded on the court.

It is unknown what sanctions will be imposed on the players as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has opened an investigation into the controversial incident.

Twenty-year-old Sebov advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament where she will face Olga Govortsova of Belarus.

Also on rt.com 'Open the fridge, the Cuban is out cold!' This HUGE head-kick KO from ONE Championship will leave you stunned (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies