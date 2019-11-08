'Open the fridge, the Cuban is out cold!' This HUGE head-kick KO from ONE Championship will leave you stunned (VIDEO)

Filipino striking star Robin Catalan just produced a strong contender for MMA Knockout of the Year honors with this MASSIVE head-kick KO of Cuban wrestler Gustavo Balart at ONE: Masters of Fate in Manila.

Catalan battled with fellow strawweight, and former Olympic wrestler, Balart on the preliminary card of ONE Championship's latest martial arts extravaganza in Manila.

And the Filipino crowd were left open-mouthed in amazement as their local hero produced one of the most spectacular MMA moments of the year with a colossal head-kick knockout.

With just 20 seconds remaining of the second round of their contest at the Mall of Asia Arena, Catalan unleashed a powerful right high kick that connected flush on the temple of Balart, sending him face-first into the canvas.

The kick rendered Balart unconscious from the moment it connected, as the Cuban fell into the canvas and bounced off the mat for one of the most spectacular knockouts we've seen in 2019.

😱 WHAT. A. KO 😱

Hometown hero 🇵🇭 Robin Catalan sends the crowd into a frenzy with a HUGE knockout of Gustavo Balart!#WeAreONE#ONEChampionship#MastersOfFatepic.twitter.com/OiNnVIkr1a — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Catalan's stunning KO followed hot on the heels of UFC lightweight star Kevin Lee's head-kick knockout of the previously-undefeated Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden last weekend.

Also on rt.com UFC 244: 'Motown Phenom' Kevin Lee produces knockout of the year contender to finish Gregor Gillespie (VIDEO)

And while Lee's KO arguably came during a bigger event in New York, his KO may just have been surpassed by Catalan's incredible finish in the Philippines.

ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello said it best: "Open the fridge. The Cuban (is) out cold!"