Slap on the wrist: UFC star Conor McGregor convicted of assault, but only fined $1,100 for punching pubgoer in Dublin

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has been convicted of an assault charge after striking a man in a Dublin pub, but he escaped serious punishment after being handed a fine of just $1,100.

McGregor's altercation with pubgoer Desmond Keogh resulted in the UFC star lashing out at the man while he was in the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh. Footage of the incident was released via gossip outlet TMZ and spread worldwide.

The UFC star appeared in court on Friday and pled guilty to a charge of assault, resulting in his conviction and the €1,000 fine (approximately $1,100).

Keogh declined the opportunity to give a victim statement, but revealed that he had accepted an apology from "The Notorious" fighter.

The incident occurred when Keogh declined a shot of McGregor's Proper Number Twelve whiskey when the fighter offered them to the locals at the bar.

Speaking about the incident during an appearance on ESPN, McGregor said: "It doesn't matter what happened there - I was in the wrong.

"That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did."

And speaking in the courtroom during his appearance, McGregor said his action were "very wrong" and assured the judge that "nothing of this nature will happen again."

McGregor recently announced his return to the octagon on January 18 during a promotional appearance in Moscow last week, and stated his intention to face the winner of Saturday's "BMF" title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz before moving on to face the man who defeated him in his most recent appearance, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.