English striker Ivan Toney asks fans to change below-the-belt chant 'so all of the young supporters can join in too'

English League 1 striker Ivan Toney has asked his team's fans to tone down a chant referring to the size of his penis, saying he'd love them to chant something even kids can join in with during matches.

Toney has become a huge hit with the fans at London Road, who serenade him with a chant that, among other things, revels in the size of his manhood.

The 23-year-old striker admitted he loves the adoration from the stands, but asked if the fans could tweak the song to make it more family-friendly in upcoming games.

Speaking via the team's official club website, Toney explained: “I want to thank the supporters for the way they have backed me since I arrived at the football club. It is great to feel loved by the fans.

“Whilst the song is not offensive to me, it would be great to hear a new family version of the song so all of the young supporters in the stadium can join in too.”

Toney arrived at the club from Newcastle United last year and has found his scoring form this season. The hitman has netted 11 goals in 17 games for Peterborough United so far as he has helped fire The Posh to third in the League 1 table.

His goals have also made Peterborough the highest-scoring team in the division, with 36 goals scored in their 15 league games played to date.

Now Toney hopes the fans will respect his wishes and tone down their chants for him to help include the club's younger fans.

The chant is similar to one Manchester United fans sang for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku back in 2017. At the time, the anti-discrimination group Kick It Out contacted the club telling United the chant's words were “offensive and discriminatory”.

“Racist stereotypes are never acceptable, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player,” said the organization.