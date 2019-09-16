 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘You have to give him 10 bananas’: Italian TV pundit fired for racist Lukaku comments

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 15:12
Get short URL
‘You have to give him 10 bananas’: Italian TV pundit fired for racist Lukaku comments
© Global Look Press / Imago-images
An Italian football pundit has been fired after saying on air that the only way to stop Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku was by “giving him 10 bananas to eat.”

Luciano Passirani was appearing as a guest on the Qui Studio a Voi Stadio show when he made the comments about the 26-year-old Belgian forward.

Attempting to praise Lukaku for his impact at Inter since joining from Manchester United in the summer, Passirani, said: "[He] is one of the best signings Inter could have made. I don't see in the Italian league a player like Lukaku in any team, not in AC Milan, Inter, Rome, Lazio.

"He's one of the strongest and I like him a lot because he's one of the strongest, he's at least twice as strong as [Duvan] Zapata from Atalanta.

"These players have something more than the others, these are the guys who make the goals and drag the team.”

The 80-year-old pundit then added: "If they go one-on-one with you you're dead, you fall to the ground. The only way to out-muscle him is to give him 10 bananas to eat."

The pundit apologized soon after making the remark, claiming that he had intended to make a joke but had used inappropriate words.

Telelombardia director Fabio Ravezzani appeared on air shortly afterwards to apologize for the comments, also confirming that Passirani would never be invited on the network again.

The comments come after Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants by Cagliari fans during the teams’ Serie A clash earlier this season.

‘You have to give him 10 bananas’: Italian TV pundit fired for racist Lukaku comments
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press

After that incident, the Belgian forward took to social media to warn that the situation was “going backwards” regarding racism in the game.

Bizarrely, a section of Inter Milan’s ultras then attempted to clarify that the Cagliari fans had shown “respect” to Lukaku by making the chants.      

Also on rt.com 'Consider it a form of respect': Inter Milan ultras tell Lukaku monkey chants are 'not racism'

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies