Thou shalt not take the Lord's name in vain: Italian footballers slapped with blasphemy ban

29 Oct, 2019 15:05
Parma's Matteo Scozzarella. © AFLO / Maurizio Borsari
Italian footballers Matteo Scozzarella and Francesco Magnanelli have been hit with a one-game ban for blasphemy during appearances for their teams in Serie A.

Scozzarella, who plays for Parma, and Magnanelli, a midfielder for  Sassuolo, were both heard taking the Lord’s name in vain by TV cameras in weekend games at Inter Milan and Verona respectively.

Francesco Magnanelli in action. ©AFLO / Maurizio Borsari

Italy has strict laws on blasphemy and the national FA have previously banned players for the offense.  

"The footballers were clearly framed by the television footage while uttering a blasphemous expression that could be identified beyond reasonable doubt,” a statement read.

Parma midfielder Scozzarella, 31, will be ruled out of the game with Verona, while Magnanelli, 34, will be out of contention for the clash against Fiorentina.

