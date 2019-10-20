 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Just dropping by: Incredible scenes as man PARACHUTES onto pitch in middle of Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Serie A match (VIDEO)

20 Oct, 2019 12:53
Social media | Getty Images
The Serie A clash between Sassuolo and Inter Milan had an unexpected guest as a man parachuted onto the pitch toward to the end of the first half.

With Inter 2-1 ahead and forward Romelu Lukaku waiting to take a penalty in the 43rd minute, the game was halted as a man landed on the pitch, leaving players, fans and officials stunned.

The man, who appeared to have a GoPro strapped to his helmet, was promptly tackled by stewards and escorted off the pitch, before Lukaku dispatched the penalty, unfazed by the interruption.

There have not yet been word on why exactly the parachutist dropped by. 

A thrilling encounter at Stadio Città del Tricolore ended 4-3 to Antonio Conte’s Inter team, as they held off a late fightback from the hosts.

Argentine ace Lautaro Martinez had struck on two minutes to put Inter ahead, before Domenico Berardi equalized on 16 minutes. Then came a Lukaku double, including his 45th-minute penalty, before Martinez put Inter 4-1 ahead with the game seemingly in the bag. But goals from Sassuolo’s Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga inside the last 20 minutes meant a nervy finish for Inter.

Ultimately they moved onto 21 points from eight games played, one behind Serie A leaders Juventus, who beat Bologna on Saturday night thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic.        

