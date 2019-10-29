‘Hola Espana, I’m coming back’: Zlatan signals he’s quitting US and returning to La Liga (VIDEO)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a massive hint that he is returning to Spain for what will likely be the final chapter in the 38-year-old Swede’s career as he potentially quits the Los Angeles Galaxy and MLS.

It appears certain that Ibrahimovic played his last game for the Galaxy in their 5-3 conference semifinal playoff defeat to city rivals LAFC on Friday night.

The giant Swede had indicated prior to that game that it could well be the last of a two-season spell Stateside during which he has netted 53 goals in 58 appearances.

With rumored interest from clubs in Italy and elsewhere, Ibrahimovic strongly signaled on Tuesday that he was heading back to Spain – where he previously played at Catalan giants Barcelona a decade ago.

“Hola Espana, guess what, I’m coming back,” Ibrahimovic announced on Instagram stories to his 38.9 million followers. It's unclear whether the forward was hinting at promotional work or something much more significant.

Give us your prediction on where Zlatan will land next! 🇪🇸



📽: IG @Ibra_officialpic.twitter.com/uF77pj009x — SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) October 29, 2019

The speculation had been that the Swede – who has scored more than 450 club goals during a career that has taken in spells at giants such as Ajax, PSG, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Manchester United – would be returning to Serie A, with Napoli said to be among those interested in securing his services.

However, the guessing game will now be over which Spanish club may have signed a man who, despite his advancing years, remains one of the biggest names in world football.