Liverpool star Mohamed Salah dresses up as Disney character to celebrate daughter's birthday

17 Oct, 2019 16:14
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah dresses up as Disney character to celebrate daughter's birthday
© Twitter / MoSalah | Moana Movie Set © Global Look Press / Disney
Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah swapped his football jersey for a bold leaf skirt to portray Disney character Maui while celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

The winner of the Champions League donned the green leafy skirt and a flower garland posing as the famous cartoon character from the Disney animated movie ‘Moana’.

I, Maui, bring to you Moana! Happy birthday my princess,” Salah wrote on Twitter while sharing pictures from the Disney-themed birthday celebration.

The player’s daughter Makka, who dressed up as the title hero Moana, was sitting next to her father who presented a huge birthday cake to her.

Last season’s Premier League top scorer Salah completed the post with the hashtag #AmazingFather triggering praise and admiration from his social media followers.

