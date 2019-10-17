Liverpool star Mohamed Salah dresses up as Disney character to celebrate daughter's birthday
The winner of the Champions League donned the green leafy skirt and a flower garland posing as the famous cartoon character from the Disney animated movie ‘Moana’.
“I, Maui, bring to you Moana! Happy birthday my princess,” Salah wrote on Twitter while sharing pictures from the Disney-themed birthday celebration.
I, Maui, bring to you Moana! Happy birthday my princess. #Birthday#AmazingFatherpic.twitter.com/LH0dHvK2Ua— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 16, 2019
The player’s daughter Makka, who dressed up as the title hero Moana, was sitting next to her father who presented a huge birthday cake to her.
Last season’s Premier League top scorer Salah completed the post with the hashtag #AmazingFather triggering praise and admiration from his social media followers.