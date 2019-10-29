‘Yes, I’d do it again’: Baseball babes reveal more on why they bared breasts at World Series (PHOTOS)

Models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer have revealed more about their breast-baring stunt at the World Series, which saw them handed an indefinite ban by Major League Baseball authorities.

Rose and Summer made headlines when they were seen flashing on camera just as Houston Astros star Gerrit Cole was preparing to pitch against the Washington Nationals during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

The pair, along with fellow model Kayla Lauren, were ejected from Nationals Park stadium, and later shared a letter from MLB authorities which stated they had been banned “indefinitely” from the league’s stadiums and facilities.

Summer, 24, and Rose, 25, have now cleared up exactly why they whipped out their breasts to millions of Americans on live TV, revealing it was to raise awareness for breast cancer charities through their online magazine, Shagmag.

Rose founded the digital magazine and Summer is a brand executive there. The duo, along with pal Kayla Lauren, were dressed in yellow ‘Shagmag’ T-shirts when they pulled off the stunt.

“To clarify, yes we knew we would get banned, yes the letters are real, and yes I would do it again lol,” Summer tweeted to her 77,000 followers.

“More importantly, subscribe to @SHAGMAG_ because the proceeds go directly to women with breast cancer to pay for their medical bills,” she added.

A video uploaded by the digital magazine’s YouTube channel detailed the stunt from two days prior to it right, through the incident itself and on to the trio’s detention and subsequent release from the stadium.

The chesty distraction did not prevent the Astros from winning the game 7-1 as they took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The potentially decisive Game 6 takes place on Tuesday night at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park in Houston, as the home team bid to clinch baseball’s biggest prize for the second time in three years.

Meanwhile, Summer, Rose and Lauren will have to be content with watching from home.