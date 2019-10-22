'I think this is a really bad idea': Tyson Fury details promoter Frank Warren's reaction to upcoming WWE bout

Wrestling fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting Tyson Fury's upcoming WWE debut against Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia but one man less enthused is his promoter Frank Warren who fears injury could scupper his future plans.

Lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to face fellow behemoth Braun Strowman in his sports entertainment debut on Halloween night in Saudi Arabia as part of the WWE's 'Crown Jewel' event and, discussing the upcoming bout with Ariel Helwani on ESPN on Monday, Fury detailed exactly how much he is looking forward to it - and exactly how much Frank Warren isn't.

Fury said that he didn't tell Warren of the plans and that the promoter only found out that Fury was involved in WWE programming when he read about it online.

"He was mad," Fury told Helwani. "He said I think this is a really bad idea.

"Frank along with everyone else in my team was like 'concentrate on your job, you are not a showman or a movie star. He said you could get injured and what happens if the cut re-opens of if you get injured shoulders.

"If we lived our lives on 'what if' we would never do anything. These are once in a lifetime opportunities," he said.

Fury is expected to rematch Deontay Wilder in February of next year should the American get past his own rematch with Luis Ortiz and said that the timing of the WWE offer was ideal, as he is currently unable to take part in sparring while he waits for a gash above his right eyebrow he received in his last fight against Otto Wallin to heal.

"It's a surreal experience," Fury continued. "Coming into this I didn't know what to expect. Now I really know it's one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. People say 'it's fake'.

"I say please come here and see how fake it is. I am getting thrown around the ring, it's hard. The ropes are like barbed wire, my back is in bits, I am sore in places I didn't think I could be sore in. I am thriving. I'm really enjoying the experience."