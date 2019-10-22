'This sh*t is ridiculous': Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. livid after being fined for not covering his knees during NFL game

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has described a $14,037 fine imposed on him for a uniform violation as 'ridiculous', the 13th such time that he was been issued with a financial penalty by the league in his career.

Beckham has long been considered one of the league's more controversial characters, a charge which he would likely take issue with as he has spoken on several occasions in the past of being unfairly victimized by the NFL's sanctioning bodies.

Also on rt.com ‘Taken out of context’: NFL legend Brady denies Netflix massage parlor cameo was a jibe at Patriots owner Kraft

NFL rules dictate that pants "must be worn over the entire knee area" which they say helps "protect players from injury, maintain competitive balance, create a professional appearance and protect the league's business partnerships."

Beckham was photographed during his side's recent defeat to the Seattle Seahawks with his knees uncovered and this comes after he was fined earlier in the season for an on-field confrontation with Baltimore Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey, in which footage appeared to show Humphrey being the aggressor.

OBJ not happy on his IG Story - posts that he was fined $14,037 for his pants failing to cover his knees during the game vs Seattle pic.twitter.com/Pt2TAz3Lwb — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 22, 2019

He also drew the ire of the NFL disciplinary body earlier this season for wearing a $191,000 watch during a game and wearing a helmet visor that was marginally too dark.

Beckham reacted to the latest disciplinary measure against him incredulously on an Instagram Story, saying: "14k for some pants that are not gonna protect me from anything. This sh*t is ridiculous."

He is expected to appeal the fine.