'This sh*t is ridiculous': Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. livid after being fined for not covering his knees during NFL game

22 Oct, 2019 13:36
© AFP / Kirk Irwin
Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has described a $14,037 fine imposed on him for a uniform violation as 'ridiculous', the 13th such time that he was been issued with a financial penalty by the league in his career.

Beckham has long been considered one of the league's more controversial characters, a charge which he would likely take issue with as he has spoken on several occasions in the past of being unfairly victimized by the NFL's sanctioning bodies. 

NFL rules dictate that pants "must be worn over the entire knee area" which they say helps "protect players from injury, maintain competitive balance, create a professional appearance and protect the league's business partnerships."

Beckham was photographed during his side's recent defeat to the Seattle Seahawks with his knees uncovered and this comes after he was fined earlier in the season for an on-field confrontation with Baltimore Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey, in which footage appeared to show Humphrey being the aggressor.

He also drew the ire of the NFL disciplinary body earlier this season for wearing a $191,000 watch during a game and wearing a helmet visor that was marginally too dark. 

Beckham reacted to the latest disciplinary measure against him incredulously on an Instagram Story, saying: "14k for some pants that are not gonna protect me from anything. This sh*t is ridiculous."

He is expected to appeal the fine.

