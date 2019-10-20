‘Taken out of context’: NFL legend Brady denies Netflix massage parlor cameo was a jibe at Patriots owner Kraft

NFL legend Tom Brady says his appearance in a Netflix comedy series had no hidden reference to the scandal surrounding New England Patriots star Robert Kraft, who was charged with soliciting prostitution.

The three-time NFL MVP appears briefly in new comedy series ‘Living With Yourself’, where he is seen walking out of a spa located in a strip mall.

Some saw the clip as a potential dig at Kraft, who was embroiled in a huge scandal in February having been accused of soliciting prostitution at a massage spa in Florida.

Brady denied that the cameo had any reference to Kraft, stressing that the episode “was taken out of context.”

Tom Brady’s guest appearance on Netflix’s Living with Yourself is legendary pic.twitter.com/V7hEn5rnRs — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 19, 2019

"That's not what that was about," Brady said. "I think that was taken out of context, just like you're taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don't appreciate,” he added.

The six-time Super Bowl winner, 42, outlined that the scene didn’t carry any connotation regarding Kraft’s charges as it had been written four years before the scandal erupted.

"It was agreed to a year ago. It was written four years ago. Again, it's unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft.

"I think that's a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that," Brady said.