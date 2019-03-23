‘I have extraordinary respect for women’: Patriots owner Kraft 'sorry' amid prostitution scandal

Billionaire businessman and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has apologized in what is his first public statement since being charged with soliciting prostitution.

In February, Kraft, 77, was charged with paying for sexual services in Jupiter, Florida, allegedly at one of 10 spas shut down after an investigation into foreign women being held in "sexual servitude."

Also on rt.com Patriots owner Kraft ‘visited parlor for sex on day of AFC Championship Game’ – authorities

Legal representatives for Kraft have previously released statements on his behalf, although he has now issued comments of his own.

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," the businessman said.

"To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night.

"I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

Statement from Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/GiswaNQxh4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2019

“The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.

“I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my wife, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years,” he added, referring to his late wife Myra, who died from ovarian cancer in 2011.

Also on rt.com New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution

Kraft is reported to have been captured on video camera receiving oral and manual sex from a woman at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January, on the morning of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, which he attended later in the day.

Documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office alleged Kraft made two visits to the spa in the space of 24 hours.

A court date has been set for April 24, where his charges will be read and his plea entered.

If found guilty, Kraft will face a custodial jail sentence of up to one year, with a $5,000 fine, up to 100 hours of community service and compulsory attendance of human trafficking awareness sessions.

Also on rt.com NFL bad boy Josh Gordon 'stepping away' from the league following fresh drug ban rumors

A spokesman for Kraft previously issued a statement saying that they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

On Friday, legal representative William Burck told ESPN's Adam Schefter: “There was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it.

“The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn’t want to admit it.

“The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained.”