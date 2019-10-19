UFC star Conor McGregor named in second sexual assault case in Ireland – reports

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is facing fresh claims of sexual assault in Ireland over an alleged incident earlier in October, according to reports.

McGregor, 31, is accused of assaulting a woman in her 20s in a vehicle parked outside a Dublin pub, the New York Times reports, citing sources.

McGregor has not been a charged and police have yet to speak to him over the alleged incident, the newspaper says.

Reports emerged last weekend that local police were investigating “a famous Irish sports star” over an alleged assault on a woman outside a pub in the Irish capital.

McGregor also faces claims he sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room in the city last December. The Dublin-born fighter was not charged with any crime, but was arrested and questioned by police before being released in January this year.

McGregor’s representatives at that time stated that the fighter “emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.” He has yet to comment on the latest reports from the New York Times stating he is under investigation again.

McGregor appeared in a Dublin court on Friday October 11 on a charge of assaulting a man in a pub in the city in April, after he reportedly rejected an offer from the fighter to try his own brand whiskey.

That case was adjourned until November 1, when McGregor will either make a plea or contest the charge.

McGregor also had a run-in with the law in the US earlier this year, when he allegedly smashed a fan's cellphone outside a Miami Beach nightclub.

On that occasion prosecutors dropped the charges after the alleged victim, British national Ahmed Abdirzak, reportedly reached a settlement deal with McGregor's representatives.

McGregor has not fought in the Octagon since his defeat to Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 in Las Vegas.

Numerous names have since been touted as a potential next opponent for 'The Notorious', with the latest of those being featherweight contender Frankie Edgar.

However, UFC boss Dana White recently poured cold water on talk of a match-up between the pair, instead saying McGregor would be in action next year and naming the likes of lightweights Justin Gaethje and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone as potential opponents.