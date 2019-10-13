Irish police investigating sexual assault on young woman ‘by famous national sports star’ – reports

Police in Ireland are investigating claims of sexual assault on a young woman by “a famous Irish sports star,” according to local media reports.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place near a pub in west Dublin on Friday night, the Irish Mirror reports, adding that a complaint was made to gardai on Saturday morning.

A statement by police to Dublin Live read that "investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

“Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time."

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at around 9pm local time on Drimnagh Road in the Crumlin area of the city.

Reports further state that the sports star in question is believed to be the same person being investigated for an alleged sexual assault in the city back in December.