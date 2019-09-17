Jamaican college footballers struck by lightning during match (VIDEO)

Several college football players required treatment after being struck by lightning in worrying scenes during a match in Jamaica.

Lightning struck the pitch late on in the match between Wolmer’s Boys’ School and Jamaica College in Kingston on Monday.

Footage of the incident shows the moment of the strike, followed by two players falling onto their knees and clutching their heads.

The match continues for several seconds before fellow players and coaches realize what has happened and rush to the stricken footballers’ aid.

UPDATE: Schoolboy football organiser @ISSASportsJA is reporting that the two Jamaica College boys struck by lightning have been admitted to hospital. The second complained of chest pains. ISSA says tests were done and an ECG showed irregularities. Player being held overnight. pic.twitter.com/EczBu4TMys — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 17, 2019

Referee Karl Tyrell then called off the match as five players in total were affected, according to local reports.

Jamaica College player Terrence Francis and Dwayne Allen of Wolmer's were reportedly the most seriously injured and were taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Francis was seen being stretchered off the pitch after he failed to respond to treatment, while Allen was also said to have been hospitalized after complaining of chest pains.

Full details of the players’ current conditions have not yet been published, although the Jamaica Gleaner reports that Allen has since returned home while Francis is responding well to treatment but remains in hospital.