WATCH: Frightening scenes as golf fans injured when lightning strikes course in Atlanta

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 13:05
© Main: Getty Images / AFP / Streeter Lecka | Inset: Screenshot social media
Six golf fans was left needing treatment after lightning struck amid worrying scenes at the PGA Tour Championship event in Atlanta on Saturday.

Thunderstorms hit the area surrounding East Lake Golf Club in the afternoon, causing play to be suspended at around 4.15pm local time.

Around half an hour later lighting struck twice near the 15th green, hitting one tree and sending debris out into a nearby crowd who were taking shelter.   

Six people were treated at the scene by paramedics, and five of those were taken to hospital for further treatment. A PGA Tour statement said their injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening.”

© USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hagy

Footage showed the lightning striking the tree and causing a large flash.  

Mark Russell, the PGA Tour’s Vice Presidents of Rules & Competition, said: “When we suspend play, we encourage everybody to leave and take shelter anywhere they can.

“We opened up hospitality areas that are grounded, a lot of other places like that. You've got a lot of people, and you have to do that quickly.”

Play was due to resume on Sunday, with US golfer Justin Thomas leading by one shot from Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

