WATCH: Frightening scenes as golf fans injured when lightning strikes course in Atlanta

Six golf fans was left needing treatment after lightning struck amid worrying scenes at the PGA Tour Championship event in Atlanta on Saturday.

Thunderstorms hit the area surrounding East Lake Golf Club in the afternoon, causing play to be suspended at around 4.15pm local time.

Around half an hour later lighting struck twice near the 15th green, hitting one tree and sending debris out into a nearby crowd who were taking shelter.

Six people were treated at the scene by paramedics, and five of those were taken to hospital for further treatment. A PGA Tour statement said their injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening.”

Footage showed the lightning striking the tree and causing a large flash.

WATCH...This is why you take thunderstorms seriously!



Scary situation as a t-storm developed near the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Golf players, as well as spectators, were seeking shelter. 4 people were reported being treated due to the lightning strike. #gawx#arwxpic.twitter.com/GQHCx2mqfG — Hayden Nix (@HaydenNix) August 24, 2019

At least five people were injured Saturday after lightning struck at an Atlanta golf club hosting the PGA Tour.pic.twitter.com/qgR0v0kh2u — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) August 24, 2019

Mark Russell, the PGA Tour’s Vice Presidents of Rules & Competition, said: “When we suspend play, we encourage everybody to leave and take shelter anywhere they can.

“We opened up hospitality areas that are grounded, a lot of other places like that. You've got a lot of people, and you have to do that quickly.”

Play was due to resume on Sunday, with US golfer Justin Thomas leading by one shot from Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.