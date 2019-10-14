Still got it! Champions League winning goalkeeper Petr Cech saves two penalties in ice hockey debut (VIDEO)

Legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech's transition from the football pitch to the ice hockey rink went smoothly on Sunday as he saved two penalties in his debut game for Guildford Phoenix in their win against Swindon Wildcats 2.

Cech, who saved a penalty in the 2012 Champions League Final penalty shootout between Chelsea and Bayern Munich, had to once again call upon his reflexes to save the first and last penalties in a shootout after a late equalizer from his team sent the game into overtime and into the shootout.

The 37-year-old was named man of the match for his efforts.

The ex-Czech international has been an ice hockey fan since his childhood and took up the opportunity to play with London's Guildford Phoenix following his retirement as an active player at the end of last season. It is understood that he will be his team's third-choice goaltender and he will train whenever his schedule with Chelsea allows it.

He has since rejoined Chelsea as a member of the club's backroom staff alongside new boss (and former teammate) Frank Lampard but that competitive itch remains, prompting him to seek out challenges anew.

"After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid," Cech said upon announcement of his foray onto the ice.

Cech won four Premier League titles with Chelsea as well as five FA Cups, three League Cups as well as the Champions League and Europa League during an eleven year spell with the club. He also collected 124 caps for the Czech Republic national team.