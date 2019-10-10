 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Why’s he smiling?’ Confusion as German star Gnabry bursts out laughing during minute’s silence for victims of synagogue attack

10 Oct, 2019 11:37
‘Why’s he smiling?’ Confusion as German star Gnabry bursts out laughing during minute’s silence for victims of synagogue attack
© Main: Global Look Press | Inset: Screenshot Twitter
Football fans were left confused as German winger Serge Gnabry burst out laughing during a minute’s silence to honor the victims of the Halle synagogue shooting.

Gnabry, 24, lined up with his teammates and their Argentine opposition around the center circle at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night, to commemorate the two people killed in a gun attack by a suspected neo-Nazi on a synagogue in the city of Halle earlier in the day.

© Global Look Press / firo Sportphoto/ Jürgen Fromme

As the camera panned across the German team, shouting was heard was heard from the crowd before applause broke out, prompting Bayern Munich winger Gnabry to break into a grin before lowering his head and laughing.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, standing next to Gnabry, also appeared to suppress a laugh, while teammates Niklas Sule and Luca Waldschmidt were seen smiling.

It left some fans bemused as to what had caused the players to smirk during such a solemn moment.

Others clarified that Gnabry’s reaction had been to the shouts from the stands, as one fan had interrupted the silence by singing the German national anthem before being told to “shut up” by another member of the crowd.  

It led to the hastag #haltdiefresse (#shutup) to trend on social media, while German comedian Oliver Pocher even took to Twitter after the incident to “thank” Gnabry for his response - despite the clear potential for it to be interpreted as disrespectful to the Halle victims.

Gnabry’s goal helped Germany into a 2-0 lead in the friendly in Dortmund, before Argentina earned a draw thanks to second-half goals from Lucas Alario and Lucas Ocampos.

© AFP / Ina Fassbender

The 27-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack on the Synagogue in Halle is said to have planned a far worse rampage, and even livestreamed the sickening footage of the attack from a GoPro mounted on his helmet.

He has been dubbed ‘The Nazi Killer’ by some sections of the press, and was apprehended by police after attempting to escape by car on a nearby highway.

