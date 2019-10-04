Pitch-perfect proposal: Footballer at Russian team pops the question in center circle at stadium (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Footballer Luka Djordjevic chose a pitch-perfect location as he popped the question to girlfriend Jovana Baosic – making the proposal in the center circle at his club Lokomotiv Moscow’s stadium.

Montenegrin forward Djordjevic, 25, arrived in Russia in 2012 when he joined Zenit St. Petersburg, but was subsequently sent out for short stints at the likes of Twente in the Netherlands and Sampdoria in Italy, before settling for two seasons on loan at Russian side Arsenal Tula.

His uptick in form there earned him a move to Lokomotiv in the summer, and it was at the club’s 27,000 RZD Arena that he decided to get down on one knee.

Footage shared online showed the romantic moment as Baosic said “yes” and the newly-engaged couple shared a kiss, with fireworks going off in the background.

The pair have reportedly been together for at least the past five years, although it’s reported that Baosic is not based in Moscow with her fiancé - even if her Instagram account shows she is often in the Russian capital.

Djordjevic will next be in action when Lokomotiv host his former club Arsenal Tula in Moscow on Sunday.

The Montenegrin has already got one result he wanted at his team's stadium this week, and he'll hope the weekend can bring another.