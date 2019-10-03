Sex party or rape? Belgian football players in hot water for shooting X-rated videos with naked woman in team’s bar

Football players from the Belgian club Espoir Minerois have become embroiled in a huge sex scandal after a video of them having sex with a naked woman in the team’s bar went viral on social media.

Several players dressed in Espoir Minerois gear were filmed in a club cafeteria with the naked girl who was involved in sexual acts performed in the public place.

READ MORE: ‘Get them out!’ Italian football fans beg journalist to flash – and she has the ideal response (VIDEO)

The first video which circulated on social media shows her crawling on the floor while completely undressed. At the end of the clip the young woman, who was reportedly of age, approaches one of the players to allegedly perform oral sex on him.

The second video included X-rated scenes with her lying on a massage bench and being penetrated by one of the athletes. She is not seen trying to stop the man or resist his actions.

The sex scenes were allegedly filmed by one of the players after a training session on September 20 before being shared online.

Scandale sexuel dans la buvette du foot de La Minerie en province de Liège: des joueurs sanctionnés! https://t.co/C395jUoKR4 — Nord Eclair .be (@Nord_Eclair_be) October 1, 2019

It remains unknown whether the woman gave her consent to take part in the wild party, as local Belgian outlets reported that she might have been under the heavy influence of drugs or alcohol.

A criminal investigation was opened after the woman and her family filed a lawsuit claiming she had been raped by the players.

“There is evidence that my daughter was not in a normal state,”said the girl’s mother.

Scandale sexuel à la buvette du foot de La Minerie: «Il y a des preuves que ma fille n’était pas dans un état normal» https://t.co/bAeWmcmmlr — Sudpresse (@sudpresseonline) October 2, 2019

The club which was immediately informed about the scandal sanctioned the players involved in the sex party.

“So far we only know that some players were present, but we do not know exactly what happened. We're going to get to the bottom of the whole story, which is currently reaching enormous proportions,” said club president Joseph Gaillard.





