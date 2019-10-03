‘Davos of cannabis’: Boxing star Mike Tyson intends to boost Caribbean economy with weed business

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who is also a marijuana advocate, has spoken of his plans to help boost tourism in the Caribbean by developing a cannabis business there.

The 53-year-old boxing legend wants Antigua and Barbuda, which has a nice flow of tourists each year, to become a ‘powerhouse’ for the weed business.

“It will be good for the country and will bring in much-needed funds to help your economy,”said Tyson.

Along with the cannabis farm, Tyson plans to build a luxury hotel and golf course for guests who will be allowed to use the weed products there during their stay.

The boxing legend also met with the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, to discuss plans for an annual cannabis conference starting in April 2020.

#ANTIGUA: Mike Tyson has announced plans to bring his marijuana empire to the #Caribbean with an annual conference in Antigua to rival the World Economic Forum's meeting at Davos. pic.twitter.com/u1WEcK8Tyq — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) September 29, 2019

“[The conference] will be like the Davos of cannabis,” Browne said. “It will take place on an annual basis and will bring stakeholders from throughout the globe for that matter right here on Antigua to discuss various opportunities within the industry.”

Antigua and Barbuda is still recovering from damages brought by the two devastating hurricanes, Irma and Maria, in 2017.

Tyson believes that the newly-offered marijuana industry will increase the growth of tourism and bring much-needed money to the region.

Tyson launched a cannabis business in California where he bought a 40-acre cannabis ranch next to Death Valley after the drug was legalized in the state.