Mike Tyson reveals bizarre reason he would never have made it as a UFC star

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 15:18
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has revealed the strange reason why he feels he could never have made the switch to the world of MMA.

While Iron Mike’s boxing skills would unquestionably have made him a force to be reckoned with in the cage, there’s one aspect of his character which he claims means he would never have fared well as an MMA fighter – and somewhat surprisingly, it’s not a lack of training in the other components of mixed martial arts.

Instead, Tyson believes the dislike of his feet would have precluded him from any success in the octagon.       

“I don’t know what I would do in the UFC, because I watched the UFC a couple of times, and I watched these guys step on people’s feet,” Tyson said in an interview with GQ Sports.

“And I have the worst feet in the world, and if somebody stepped on my feet I would totally tap out and just give up. It would be a no-brainer,” he revealed.

Tyson is friends with UFC chief Dana White, and there has been recent talk that he could help former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans with a return to MMA, particularly through the adoption of the ‘peek a boo’ style Tyson was famous for.  

In the wide-ranging interview on the ‘Actually Me’ show with GQ Sports, Tyson, 53, answered other questions from fans on various internet platforms.

The former undisputed heavyweight champ said he had bitten Evander Holyfield’s ear in their infamous 1997 bout out of frustration at his opponent “head-butting” him, saying he was “truly sorry.”

When asked if a prime Mike Tyson would beat Floyd Mayweather Jr in a streetfight, Tyson said he would “kick Floyd’s ass... there wouldn’t even be no match” – but added “if I was his size in the ring, he would outpoint me.”

