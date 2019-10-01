‘Etiquette violation’: Korean pro golfer gets 3-year ban for giving fans the middle finger (VIDEO)

Korean professional golfer Kim Bi-O has been slapped with a three-year ban for flipping off fans while performing in the final round of the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open in Gumi, South Korea.

The current money leader Kim held a one-shot lead on the 16th hole when he was startled by the sound of a cellphone camera which suddenly went off during his downswing, making his drive go roughly 100 yards.

After the poor shot, the 29-year-old turned to the spectators and gave them the middle finger before slamming his club on the ground.

The golfer’s tantrum was captured on live TV in Korea, prompting the Korean Professional Golfers' Association to take action against Kim.

The Korean PGA Tour has suspended Bio Kim for 3 years after he flipped off a fan using their cell phone in his swing 😲 pic.twitter.com/hbfmLJeiVB — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) October 1, 2019

On Monday, it was announced that the five-time winner of the Korean Tour was given a three-year ban for his obscene gesture directed at fans.

"Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior," the association said in a statement.

Along with the lengthy suspension, the golfer was also fined $8,350.