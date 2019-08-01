 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ryder Cup golfer 'arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, drunkenly urinating in aisle on flight'

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 11:59
© Getty Images / AFP / Warren Little
Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger and drunkenly urinating in the aisle during a British Airways flight from the US to London, according to reports.

Olesen, 29, is alleged to have molested a female passenger as she slept in the first-class section of the flight from Tennessee to Heathrow, according to reports.

The Dane, who played in Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team last year, is also claimed to have hurled drunken abuse at fellow passengers and urinated in the aisle.

Olesen in action at last year's Ryder Cup in Paris. © INPHO / Oisin Keniry

Police were said to have been waiting to meet Olesen when the flight landed on Monday.

British golfing star Ian Poulter was also on board, and reportedly attempted to intervene to calm the situation, although Olesen is alleged to have molested the woman while Poulter slept.

England's Poulter was also reportedly on the flight. © imago sportfotodienst / Grant Winter

Local police confirmed a 29-year-old man was arrested at the airport on suspicion of sexual assault and drunken behavior, according to the Independent.

The Sun cited a witness as stating that Olesen “started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle.’

"It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on BA.’’

Olesen, the world number 62, has reportedly since been released but remains under investigation. 

The Dane and British friend Poulter both appeared at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis at the weekend, where Olesen finished 27th. 

