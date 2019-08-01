Ryder Cup golfer 'arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, drunkenly urinating in aisle on flight'

Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger and drunkenly urinating in the aisle during a British Airways flight from the US to London, according to reports.

Olesen, 29, is alleged to have molested a female passenger as she slept in the first-class section of the flight from Tennessee to Heathrow, according to reports.

The Dane, who played in Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team last year, is also claimed to have hurled drunken abuse at fellow passengers and urinated in the aisle.

Police were said to have been waiting to meet Olesen when the flight landed on Monday.

British golfing star Ian Poulter was also on board, and reportedly attempted to intervene to calm the situation, although Olesen is alleged to have molested the woman while Poulter slept.

Local police confirmed a 29-year-old man was arrested at the airport on suspicion of sexual assault and drunken behavior, according to the Independent.

The Sun cited a witness as stating that Olesen “started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle.’

"It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on BA.’’

Olesen, the world number 62, has reportedly since been released but remains under investigation.

The Dane and British friend Poulter both appeared at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis at the weekend, where Olesen finished 27th.