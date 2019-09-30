 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I felt I’m out of shape’: Tennis star Djokovic tries sumo wrestling ahead of Japan Open

Published time: 30 Sep, 2019 16:36
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has chosen an unusual way to warm up ahead of the Japan Open Tennis Championship, taking on retired sumo professionals who taught him a few wrestling moves.

The 32-year-old, who is set to compete in Tokyo this week, took advantage of his temporary stay in Japan by trying the highly ceremonial sport.

The multiple Grand Slam winner attended Ryogoku Edo-Noren, a restaurant facility with a dohyō, a sumo wrestling ring where the Serb tussled with sumo professionals.

In a video published by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Djokovic is seen trying a few sumo moves and techniques just one day before his first-round clash with Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.

It’s a great experience. I’ve never had this experience before,” Djokovic said.

It’s one of the most popular sports in Japan. Speaking with my father yesterday on the phone I was telling him that I’m going to have an opportunity to meet sumo wrestlers.”

Djokovic attempted to push a sumo wrestler out of the ring, but didn’t have enough power to move him even slightly.

I felt that I am out of shape [for sumo] a little bit. I think with a few more kilos, I’ll be ready to compete,” the 16-time Grand Slam winner joked.“Probably three times as much as I have right now would be the right measurement for me to compete,” he concluded.

