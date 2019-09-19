‘Brutal & criminal’: Amateur boxer leaves ring on stretcher after being KO’d by pro fighter in Russia (VIDEO)

US amateur boxer Richard Torrez left the ring on a stretcher after suffering a brutal KO at the hands of Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov – who has six pro bouts to his name – at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Russia.

Jalolov sent Torrez crashing to the canvas with a huge left hook inside the first round of their super-heavyweight quarter-final bout in Ekaterinburg.

Torrez, 20, left ring on a stretcher while the devastating nature of the KO caused anger on social media at the supposedly mismatched nature of the fight.

Professionals have been allowed to enter what were previously all-amateur tournaments since the Rio Olympics in 2016, with the traditional headguards also being removed.

Former Olympian Jalolov, 25, turned professional in May of last year and has compiled a 6-0 record thus far, with all of his victories coming by way of KO.

But his crushing win over amateur fighter Torrez caused anger online, with World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman slamming it as “brutal and criminal.”

"Jalolov is scheduled for his 7th pro fight in 11 days in USA," he added.

Some users agreed with the WBC chief, tweeting: “Once you go pro no matter how much experience you should not be allowed to box amateur, if you make that choice stick with it.”

But others pointed out that Torrez is an experienced fighter, tweeting that “he is hardly some raw kid - you are doing him a huge disservice to suggest he is. Facts are amazing if you bother to do any research.”

Torrez later took to social media to assure fans he had recovered from the KO, writing: “Appreciate all the love and support, I’m doing great like I said in the video, back to the drawing board. The story’s not over, it just has some plot twists now.”