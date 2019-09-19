Bad Motherf*ckers: Who are the next contenders for the UFC's 'BMF' title?

UFC thoroughbreds Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will do battle for the UFC's newly-instituted (and somewhat make-believe) 'BMF' title at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, but who would be next in line to take on the winner?

In a move which could be seen as unusual, the UFC have taken steps to file trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for ownership of the phrases 'bad motherf*cker' and 'BMF', as well as reportedly making a custom title belt for the winner of the November 2 clash.

This comes after Diaz originated the phrase (in MMA circles at least) following his win against Anthony Pettis last month in what was his first fight in three years, and judging by the evidence it seems as if the UFC have taken his idea and run with it.

While detractors of the scheme will point to the UFC's continuous reluctance to introduce a 165lb title for which Diaz and Masvidal would both qualify, it could lead to a whole new level of competition within the UFC in which a fighter's worth isn't measured by results in the cage alone, but also by the manner in which they achieve their results.

The UFC has filed 3 trademark applications for 'BADDEST MOTHERFUCKER.' @ufc claims the phrase will be used for:



1. The name of an event

2. A championship belt

3. A brand of toys (?!)



A Supreme Court ruling from June makes registering such a 'scandalous' phrase possible.👇#UFCpic.twitter.com/N8m62R4lz0 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 17, 2019

So, who might be next in line for whoever has their hand raised inside the world's most famous fighting arena in less than two months' time?

JUSTIN GAETHJE

The next man up, in our eyes at least, is Justin Gaethje. Fresh off a win against another potential 'BMF' contender in Donald Cerrone, Gaethje has earned plenty of fanfare for his one-of-us-is-getting-knocked-out style of fighting.

Usually it's the other guy. Gaethje's recent UFC performances have placed him on the periphery of title contention once Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson finally face each other in athletic competition after four failed attempts to do so in the past.

There are hushed tones which suggest that Gaethje may be the man who welcomes Conor McGregor back to the UFC early next year but failing that, a match-up between Gaethje and either Diaz or Masvidal would be a mouthwatering prospect for fight fans the world over.

MIKE PERRY

Perry is the type of fighter who judges how exciting his performances are not by their results, but by the amount of crimson beading down his brow once it is all over and, to us at least, this embodies the spirit of exactly what the 'BMF' title is supposed to represent.

'Platinum' is never shy to take part in a firefight and if we forecast for sake of discussion future 'BMF' matchups taking place at 165lbs, that would leave contenders from both the lightweight and welterweight divisions eligible to compete.

And you can bet your bottom dollar that Mike Perry would put his hand up.

DARREN TILL

While Darren Till's past couple of fights haven't progressed as he would have liked, there is little doubt in the mind of MMA fans that the Liverpool man remains a definitively bad motherf*cker.

His fight style, with its laser-sighted striking and constant aggression, is a near perfect fit for this new category of fighters. His recent move to middleweight (and repeated trouble making 170lbs in the past) is certainly an obstacle but the opportunity of a repeat clash with Masvidal, the man who authored his one-punch KO in London earlier this year, could make this a very attractive possibility for the Englishman.

ROBBIE LAWLER

The elder statesman of our list, Robbie Lawler was a bad motherf*cker in the UFC before anyone else - and maybe even an honorary titleholder as result of his previous badassery in the cage.

It is remarkable to consider that Lawler's UFC debut came all the way back in 2002, before most of the fighters on this list had even begun MMA training, but his status has been secured by repeated instances of savagery inside the octagon to the point where the term 'Fifth Round Robbie Lawler' became a meme, such was his aggression and will-to-win in a fight's final moments.

DIEGO SANCHEZ

The passage of time means that Sanchez, whose first UFC fight came all the way back in 2005, may not be as as potent a force as he once was in the cage but his style of fighting (and his, let's say, 'unique' walks to the cage) stand him out as a real contender for the UFC's 'BMF' title.

The first ever winner of 'The Ultimate Fighter', Sanchez's fights follow the same blueprint: he is going to chase you down while throwing wild strikes, take you down and then do the exact same on the canvas until time expires or the referee asks him to stop.

His wild brawl with Clay Guida a decade ago was recently enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame and that fight's opening moments, a whirlwind of slugging blows, exemplifies exactly what the 'BMF' title is supposed to mean, all wrapped in a bow of extreme violence, great cardio and an apparent fondness for the taste of his own blood.

That sounds like a bad motherf*cker to us.