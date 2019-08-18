UFC 241: Nate Diaz calls out Jorge Masvidal after thrilling win

Californian UFC star Nate Diaz made a winning return to the octagon after three years away as he defeated former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, then called for a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz looked in outstanding form and seemed to get better and better as the fight progressed as he wore down former 155-pound champion Pettis in their welterweight clash at UFC 241 in Anaheim.

The Stockton native claimed scores of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 on the judges' scorecards to delight the California crowd.

And then the roof of the Honda Center nearly came off when he announced the name of the man he'd like to fight next.

"Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight," he said, to huge cheers.

"I know my man's a gangster but he ain't no West Coast gangster!"

Masvdal, stood in the crowd watching the fights, grinned at the call-out, suggesting he'd be more than happy to face Diaz.

And in the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White seemed keen, too, asking reporters: "Who wouldn't want to see that fight?"