UFC 241: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title (VIDEO)

Stipe Miocic stunned Daniel Cormer in their main event rematch at UFC 241 to recapture the UFC heavyweight title after a punishing encounter in Anaheim, California.

Cormier started the better of the two, and it looked like the defending champion had the upper hand in the early rounds as he took down former champ Miocic and looked the sharper in the striking exchanges.

But unlike in their first meeting back at UFC 226 last July, Miocic appeared better equipped to take Cormier's best punches and had success of his own with straight shots. However, as the bout went into the championship rounds the consensus view was that Cormier had won all three rounds to that point.

But that didn't deter Miocic, who came out for the fourth frame with a new gameplan as he started to rip power punches to Cormier's midsection. It proved to be a fight-winning strategy as his constant shots to the body eventually began to badly affect the champion, and left his head open for the former champ to load up with big punches.

And when Miocic saw his opportunity, he threw with full power as he dropped, then finished Cormier to dramatically reclaim the UFC heavyweight title.

OH. MY. GOODNESS. 😱



Stipe Miocic TKOs Daniel Cormier after pounding the body!



Stipe Miocic TKOs Daniel Cormier after pounding the body! Incredible! #ANDNEW#UFC241

REGAINING HIS THRONE! 🏆 Stipe Miocic finishes the fight in the fourth to exact his revenge! #UFC241

Miocic said switching his attack from the head to the body was pivotal in his hard-earned victory.

"I could tell it was hurting him," he said.

"I knew it was open."

Cormier, meanwhile, paid tribute to Miocic for making "a great adjustment" before saying he would talk to his family before making any decisions on his fighting future.