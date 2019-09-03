WATCH: New footage shows incredible angle of Khabib cage jump in infamous McGregor post-fight brawl

The infamous post-fight melee which earned Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor suspensions from the UFC has been seen in new light, as fresh footage is released on the eve of the Russian superstar's MMA comeback.

The fracas occurred moments after Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor by fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in Las Vegas in October of last year, when the months-long feud between the two fighters' camps came to a head as the victorious Russian lept from the cage to attack members of McGregor's entourage.

At the same time, members of Nurmagomedov's team entered the cage to attack McGregor with several punches thrown between both sides as officials scrambled to regain order.

The incident incurred suspensions for both McGregor and Nurmagomedov, as well as Zubaira Tukhugov (who also fights at UFC 242) and others, including McGregor's training partner and current Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis.

At the time, UFC president Dana White stated his disgust at the incident and said that anyone who entered the cage to cause chaos will never fight for the UFC again. But with that statement well and truly in the rear view mirror, it seems that the organization are once again fanning the flames of the Khabib/McGregor feud to drum up attention to this weekend's event in Abu Dhabi by releasing unseen footage of the post-fight incident from Las Vegas last year.

You can view the full fight between Khabib and McGregor, as well as extended footage of the brawl afterwards, in a video below from the UFC's YouTube channel.

It is understood by RT Sport that McGregor will not be in attendance in Abu Dhabi this weekend. This comes after Nurmagomedov issued the Irishman with a warning about traveling to the region.

"It will be more difficult to leave Abu Dhabi than New York," Khabib said in July. "If he plans to come, he should sit and watch the fights because it will be impossible to pull any of his underhanded tricks there."

Furthermore, showing that the feud between the two fighters appears far from resolved, Khabib outlined that he would have no problem being jailed should the two come to blows outside of the athletic competition in future.

"It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see [each other] somewhere, we’re going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn’t matter if someone go to jail or something like this. I’m not scared about this. If someone has to go to jail, they go to jail… They go to hospital and we’ll go to police. That’s it," Khabib said to EPSN last week.